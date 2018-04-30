Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey collaborates for ‘Crack’

Director Neeraj Pandey is all set for his next movie ‘Crack‘, one of the most awaited movies of the year. Earlier the director-actor duo collaboration has given some hit films like Baby, Rustom, Special 26.

A few months back Akshay Kumar announced his next movie with Neeraj and now we have all the details of it. Akshay Kumar also shared the poster of the movie, featuring a pair of spectacles with one of its glass cracked. Earlier there were several rumors of the film being postponed and even the movie was rumored to be put off, but the Khiladi has given a relief to all his fans after he announced:“Crack will happen”.

The reason must be best known to the makers why the movie was delayed. In an interview, Neeraj said the movie script has not been finalized and nothing has been confirmed about schedule dates of the movie. The movie was tentatively announced to be released on Independence day this year but it eventually might not happen. The flick is proclaimed to be a dramatic thriller and many more things come to in our mind when we look at the poster of the movie.

In the recent past, Akshay Kumar has given back to back hits which really doubled his number of fan following. His movies like Airlift, Baby, Rustom, Special 26 are all filled with patriotism and courage and he was felicitated with the “best actor award” for Rustom.

The movie also casts Vicky Kadian who has worked in Bollywood director with in ‘The Racer‘. Vicky Kadian will also be seen in upcoming movies Fukrey Returns and Soumaya Kumari starred Mummy Gangster.

Akshay next movie with Bhumi Padnekar 'Toliet: Ek Prem Katha' is based on PM Narendra Modi campaign on Swach Bharat Abhiyan. The story revolves around the menace of open defecation and measures public should take to solve the problem. The actor has one more movie in his bag named ‘Padman‘. It’s a story of a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who brought awareness about the menstrual hygiene in rural areas.