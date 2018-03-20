Actor and first time director Eke Chukwu is putting the final polish on his debut feature film Zoe and the Astronaut, set for release this June. The film is a Sci-Fi Drama and follows the life of Zoe, the titular character, played by Kirsten Foster . Zoe has suffered with leukemia her whole life. When her condition worsens after the latest course of treatment, her doctor gives her a few months to live. Zoe, heartbroken, responds by resigning from life completely while her parents, John and Elizabeth, try to lift her spirits and fail. One day, in a field near her home, an Astronaut falls from the sky, crash landing in a space pod amongst the trees. John and Zoe rescue the Astronaut from the wreckage and take him home. The arrival of the Astronaut into their lives sets in motion a parable full of mystery. Zoe and the Astronaut is directed by Eke Chukwu and stars: Ian Reddington, Kirsten Foster, Lisa Moorish and Max Scully.