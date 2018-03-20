Hot Docs Coverage Horror Movies International Reviews Zombie Movies Musicals How ScreenAnarchy Works
Zoe and the Astronaut set for Release this June!

Eke Chukwu
Contributor
Actor and first time director Eke Chukwu is putting the final polish on his debut feature film Zoe and the Astronaut, set for release this June. The film is a Sci-Fi Drama and follows the life of Zoe, the titular character, played by Kirsten Foster . Zoe has suffered with leukemia her whole life. When her condition worsens after the latest course of treatment, her doctor gives her a few months to live. Zoe, heartbroken, responds by resigning from life completely while her parents, John and Elizabeth, try to lift her spirits and fail. One day, in a field near her home, an Astronaut falls from the sky, crash landing in a space pod amongst the trees. John and Zoe rescue the Astronaut from the wreckage and take him home. The arrival of the Astronaut into their lives sets in motion a parable full of mystery.  Zoe and the Astronaut is directed by Eke Chukwu and stars: Ian Reddington, Kirsten Foster, Lisa Moorish and Max Scully

