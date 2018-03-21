Watch Scott Adkins in THE DEBT COLLECTOR Trailer: You Better Pay Up Now

I will readily admit that I have fallen into debt in the past and experienced not so charming people encouraging me to pay up. But. If Scott Adkins knocked on my door and asked me to pay what I owed, I would never dream of saying no.

In the first trailer for The Debt Collector, however, we see a few people who haven't gotten that message yet. Watch it below and start saving up money now so you can see The Debt Collector when it opens in June 2018.

Louis Mandylor, Michael Pare, Tony Todd and Vladimir Kulich also star. Jesse V. Johnson directed.

P.S. Note that the trailer may be considered NSFW (Not Safe For Work), due to profanity and glimpses of certain bare skin.