SXSW 2018 Trailer: Take a Sci-Fi Trip with Eddie Alcazar's PERFECT

Eddie Alcazar's latest film Perfect, which is executive produced by Steven Soderbergh and features original music by Flying Lotus, is set for its world premiere at SXSW on March 11th. The fantastic trailer promises a visually stunning and psychedelic sci-fi journey. The official synopsis is provided below.

A boy in a cold and stark modern house, in a vaguely science fictional world, is seduced by advertisements of perfection to install implantable characteristics directly into his body. The implants heal his dark, twisted visions, but come with a corporeal cost. He persists on applying them, hoping to reach perfection, but ultimately he discovers that purity of mind is not exactly as he's imagined.