SXSW 2018 Preview: Screen Anarchy Writers Pick 'Em Out

Festivals Editor; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
SXSW kicks off tomorrow and our team has poured over the catalog to pick 26 films out the festival's nearly 150 that are on offer. Last year's fest brought world premiere reviews of such notable films as The Disaster Artist, Small Crimes, and Baby Driver. What does this year's edition have in store? Let's get right to it and find out about just a few of the films that are about to unspool.


Rodney Perkins and Zach Gayne contributed to this story.

First Light
Jason Stone is perhaps best known for writing and directing Jay & Seth vs. The Apocalypse. While he let Seth and Evan take directing duties on the feature adaptation This is the End, Stone did make his feature directorial debut a year later with the Susan Sarandon thriller The Calling. His sophomore effort is a story he penned himself (with Andrew Erin) about a girl who goes on the run after receiving strange powers. - Ryland Aldrich

Narrative Spotlight

Festival PreviewsSXSWSXSW 2018
