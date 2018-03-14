SXSW 2018: Exclusive Trailer for VR Original Series AWAKE

There's no denying that VR has taken over SXSW in a big way with some 27 pieces on display. We've been checking them all out and will have all the details very soon -- but we've got a special treat for you ahead of that.



Perhaps the most cinematic VR experience at SXSW is Awake. Created by StartVR's Martin Taylor and starring Jake McDorman and Analeigh Tipton, Awake is billed as a "character-driven interactive cinematic VR series that blurs the line between dreams and reality, as you are drawn into the perplexities surrounding space, time and the human psyche in its most vulnerable state. Awake is a truly unique, interactive cinematic virtual reality film that takes audiences beyond the traditional passive watching experience, immersing them in a vivid dreamscape that challenges conceptions of space, time and reality." The piece is a collaboration of StartVR with Screen Australia, HTC VIVE, Animal Logic, Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios, Mike Jones, and Christian Cantamessa.



We've got the exclusive debut of the Awake trailer for you now. If you are in Austin, you can still get down to the VR space at the JW Marriott and check it out today and tomorrow.