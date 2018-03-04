SEEDS: OZARK's Trevor Long Features in Exclusive Clip From Indie Thriller

Seeds, the debut feature film from first time director Owen Long had its world premiere at Cinequest Film and VR Festival tonight in San Jose. Owen's brother, Ozark and Killing Me Softly star Trevor Long took on the lead role of Marcus Milton. You can see him in action in this exclusive clip Screen Anarchy has been provided.

Trevor Long (OZARK, KILLING THEM SOFTLY) stars in this psycho-sexual fairytale about battling inner demons and selfish desires. SEEDS explores the human struggle with right and wrong and the often blurry line that separates love and weakness and a man from a monster. SEEDS investigates the idea of damnation, redemption and that there is a presence of order by a governing energy in all things. The screenplay was written by Steven Weisman; based on an original story by Owen Long. After a night of debauchery spirals out of control, Marcus retreats to his family home along the New England coast. Solitude is disturbed when his brother asks Marcus to look after his estranged nephew and niece. As days pass, solace escapes him; he feels baited by a dark force. Is he losing his mind or has something terrible burrowed deep within him? Incubating. Waiting until the climate is right. Haunted by his deepest fears, Marcus struggles not to succumb as he fights to protect Lily, his beloved niece from a monster that lies in wait.

There are still two more screenings of Seeds happening this week at Cinequest. You can catch it on Monday, March 5th at 3:15 PM and on Friday, March 9th at 9:00 PM at Century 20 Redwood City.