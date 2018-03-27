Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Quentin Tarantino Film?

Today is Quentin Tarantino's birthday, and the writer / director / actor turns 55 already.Over the years, he has been portrayed in the media as a visionary filmmaker, a rebel, a thief, a genius, a liar, a copy-machine, responsible, irresponsible, a blessing for new filmmakers, a hindrance for new filmmakers. He's been called both a great geek and a massive asshole, sometimes in the same sentence.Say what you want, but it's very hard to NOT have an opinion about him.There are several reasons for that. He's pretty opinionated himself, and outspoken as well. While this was seen as charming in his early years, he's gathered enough detractors and outright enemies over the decades to start an instant row whenever he opens his mouth. On top of that, his breakthrough in the nineties was due to some excellent films, creating a level that's hard to top. Oh sure, be hip and point out where he stole everything from, but his early films were eye-openers for many. And because of that, his recent films all have lot more to live up to.So that raises the question: what is your favorite Quentin Tarantino film? Was it funny, crazy, gory, poignant? Was he the writer, the director, an actor, or all three?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!