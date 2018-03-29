EMBRYO: Fresh Images From The New Sci-Fi/Horror Project by Patricio Valladares

If there is one thing that you cannot blame Chilean director Patricio Valladares of being, it is being lazy. Valladares is hard at work on creating a new Sci-fi/Horror mini series called Embryo, plugging away at the pilot. He has sent over a trio of images for us to share with you, which you will find below.

Embryo is a deliriously twisted tale of alien insemination, cannibalism and love that tells the story of Kevin and his girlfriend Evelyn, who, while camping out in the woods in the Chile countryside is abducted and impregnated by otherworldly beings. As the entity inside her begins to grow at a rapid rate, Evelyn discovers that the cravings she’s experiencing can only be satiated by the taste of human flesh and blood. When she attacks a doctor, Kevin decides not to hand her over to the authorities, but to go on the run and try to get to big city where they can find help to remove the thing that’s slowly taking over Evelyn’s body”.

We are certain there will be more of Embryo to share with you down the road. Stay tuned. Embryo was co-created and written by Barry Keating and Patricio Valladares. The pilot series will be produced by Francisco Inostroza, Loris Curci (Producer of Nightworld) Chilean-based Suspenso and Chilean Government/Corfo.