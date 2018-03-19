SXSW Coverage International Videos Indie News Weird Interviews Crime Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

DEMON HOUSE: Watch This Exclusive Clip From Paranormal Investigation Doc

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
This is for lovers of paranormal investigation shows. If you have yet to watch Zak Bagea's feature length film Demon House since it opened in cinemas and on VOD last Friday we have a short clip that may entice you to seek it out a little quicker. 
 
In DEMON HOUSE, as mass hysteria breaks out over an alleged demonic possession in an Indiana home, referred to as a “Portal to Hell,” "Ghost Adventures" host and paranormal investigator Zak Bagans buys the house, sight unseen, over the phone.  He and his crew then become the next victims of the most documented case of demonic possession in U.S. history...the “house of 200 demons.”
Be sure to read Ernesto Zelaya Miñano's review as well. You will find a link below the clip. 
 
Screen Anarchy logo
More about Demon House

