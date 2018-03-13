Crowdfund This: COMMANDO NINJA is Everything we Loved About 80s Beefcake Action Cinema

With one week to go, the crowdfunding campaign for Banjamin Combes' Commando Ninja is already successful having already met its first goal. So why bring it up?

Well, this delirious homage to everything we love about 80s beefcake action cinema, the films that launched the careers of action heroes like Arnold, Sylvester and Chuck, looks to be the right amount of simulated violence and crazy. You may still want to contribute to the project and help it meet a stretch goal or two.

COMMANDO NINJA is an 80's action comedy, tribute to the Action Hero Movies, written and directed by Benjamin Combes. The story follows a Vietnam Green Beret Vet, Half Commando, Half Ninja, whose daughter has been abducted by a secret Ninja Organization, led by a Central-American dictator, who wants to create a new-world order... through time... When I started this project over a year and a half ago, I was driven by a strong love for the 80s (This is David Sandbergs line but I can't say better). I watched again all the Schwarzenegger, Stallone, Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Steven Seagal, Dolph Lundgren movies; wrote my script, took $5000 of my own money and just started shooting whenever my friends and I had time! We have now enough material to create a 45 minute long film! Commando Ninja takes place in a variety of exotic locations: 1980s Los Angeles, Canadian mountains, the Vietnam War, Central-America, and the Post-Apocalypse...