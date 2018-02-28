The KL SPECIAL FORCE Follows The Path Of All Special Forces And Blows Shit Up Real Good

Malaysia has been undergoing something of an action movie renaissance in recent years. And not just any style of action movie ... while most SE Asian countries have tended to turn to the relative cost certainties of martial arts action films - where once you find your actor all you need is time - Malaysia been going big and slick and trying to beat the US players at their own game. From this perspective it appears that the wave was triggered at least in part by huge local hit KL Gangster from local production house SKOP and they're coming back to screens now with KL Special Force.

Impossibly young and prolific writer-director Syafiq Yusof takes the helm here with what is his sixth film in four years - and seventh overall - despite being only 25 and he packs in car chases, gun fire and all sorts of other goodies in an aesthetically pleasing package. Take a look at the trailer below.