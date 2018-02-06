STAR WARS: GAME OF THRONES Creators Hired For Another Trilogy

When Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss wrap up the final season they will begin working on a new trilogy of films set in the Star Wars universe. This brings the current tally of yet-to-be-seen Star Wars movies back up to nine. Holy ghost of Yoda!

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, in a statement. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.” “In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is complete.”

This new trilogy will be separate from the Skywalker saga and Rian Johnson's new trilogy. It is early goings so there is no word on what kind of direction the duo want to take with their trilogy. For now we just consider it fuel to the fires of hope that Boba Fett fans have hidden in their hearts, forever wishing for his own damn movie. Keep on dreaming, dreamers.