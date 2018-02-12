New MARROWBONE Trailer: Siblings Stick Together, Even When It Gets Scary

A young man and his three younger siblings move into an old, broken house and fix it up. The absence of traditional parental figures might raise questions, but they are located away from where prying eyes might normally look. ... But they will not be alone for long ...

Watch a chilling new trailer for Marrowbone below, which establishes a disquieting, foreboding atmosphere that is quite curious and intriguing.

George MacKay, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Mia Goth and Matthew Stagg star. Sergio G. Sanchez, who wrote The Orphanage and The Impossible, wrote the original screenplay and makes his directorial debut.

Marrowbone will open in the U.S. -- in theaters, On Demand, Amazon Video, and iTunes -- on April 13.

