LUBA: Watch These Clips From Family Drama by HANNIBAL's Vladimir Jon Cubrt

Canadian actor Vladimir Jon Cubrt will be making his writing and producing debut with his new film Luba. His new film will have its world premiere at the Cinequest Film and VR Festival this coming weekend.

A familiar face in a lot of Canadian productions over the years, his longest tenure came with Hannibal as The Minnesota Shrike, Garret Jacob Hobbs. He stars in this new, hard hitting family drama with his real-life wife Nicole Maroon, in the titular role of Luba.

Screen Anarchy has two clips from the production to share with you below.

After her ex-husband's secret addiction lands him in jail, Luba manages to scrape together a life for herself and her newborn son. Six years later, with bills piling up and no one else to depend on, Luba is relieved that Donnie is on the mend and back in their son's life. But when he relapses and spirals out of control, Luba is thrust into a fight for survival.

The world premiere is this Saturday, March 3rd at Century 20 Redwood City Screen #2, 825 Middlefield Rd, Redwood City, CA. Follow up screenings are scheduled for the Hammer Theatre, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose, CA on Monday, March 5th at 9:45 PM, back to the Century 20 Redwood City Screen #10 on Thursday, March 8th at 4:50 PM and Friday, March 9th at 7:15 PM.