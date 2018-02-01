LET ME BE FRANK: Episode 10 “Theater of Human Melting”

Episode 10, “Theater of Human Melting”, of the LET ME BE FRANK web documentary series, is now available for viewing. Readings by Canadian performance artist, new media artist, writer and curator Paul Couillard, and artist Edna Floretta. Episode 10 follows Frank and his communal family from New York City to Berkeley, California, and describes the beginning of what would become an intimate community of 30 people, evolving out of Frank’s workshops, and personal sessions with a Berkeley psychic teacher. Frank describes his approach to these sessions and workshops with a freedom and willingness to risk, using anything to break through to “controlled folly” and intimacy. Also included is Frank meeting Linda Mac, who would become his life-long partner in shamanistic crime.

Episode 10 includes Moore’s poem, “Fuse”, read by Edna Floretta, and featuring the artwork of Michael LaBash.

This episode also features “Gross to Grace”, the 4th installment of “How To Handle An Anthropologist”, a recurring feature in the Let Me Be Frank series, from the soon-to-be-published book by the same name.

Music by Frank Moore, Sander Roscoe Wolff, Michael LaBash, Vinnie Spit Santino's Ensemble Abstract Band, Vinnie Spit Santino, The Visitations, and Tha Archivez.



Let Me Be Frank is a video series based on the life and art of shaman, performance artist, writer, poet, painter, rock singer, director, TV show host, teacher and bon vivant, Frank Moore.



The series is partly a biography, but also a presentation of Frank's philosophy on life and on art. Twenty-plus episodes have been planned based on Frank’s book, Art Of A Shaman, which was originally delivered as a lecture at New York University in 1990 as part of the conference “New Pathways in Performance”. Each episode will feature readings by people who played an important part in Frank’s life, either as friends, lovers, students, artistic collaborators or supporters of his art.



Let Me Be Frank presents Frank's exploration of performance and art as being a magical way to effect change in the world ... performance as an art of melting action, of ritualistic shamanistic doings/playings. Using Frank’s career and life as a "baseline", it explores this dynamic playing within the context of reality shaping.



The series is available on Frank’s website at http://frankadelic.com and on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/channels/letmebefrank .

See Episode 10 below!