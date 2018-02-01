Laura Hypponen's ‘Quadraturin’ to have World Premiere at Tampere Film Festival

Film noir adaptation of Soviet author Sigizmund Krzhizhanovsky’s fantasy short stars Brit Edward Franklin (Dr. Thorne, Brain Hack) and features cameos from an international ensemble cast including Jeff Fahey (Lost, Miami Vice, Lawnmower Man), Branko Tomovic (Fury, 24: Live Another Day), Neil Bell (Dead Man’s Shoes) and Olga Fedori (Holby City, Wolfman).

The darkly humorous story follows Sutulin, a law-abiding resident of a cramped communal flat, as he experiments with a room-enlarging miracle substance, Quadraturin – with unexpected results.

“We are incredibly proud and excited for Quadraturin to receive its world premiere at this prestigious A-list event. We can’t wait to share it with audiences in Finland and beyond” says London-based Finnish director Laura Hypponen.

Producer Patrick Hart of Ain’t Transcending Enterprises says: “After reading Krzhizhanovsky’s work, I knew people would be interested in the timeless yet topical story. Add Laura’s vision and the most incredible cast and crew, the result is a dark, comic, political vision that viewers won’t soon forget.”

Watch the first trailer below. The internationally acclaimed Tampere Film Festival runs from March 7-11.