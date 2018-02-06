Have Your Say: What Is Your Favorite François Truffaut Film?

Today would have marked the 86th birthday of François Truffaut. Well, it actually still does, but the man himself died 32 years ago. A famous director, producer, writer, and occasional actor (see the still from Steven Spielberg'sabove), François Truffaut is considered one of the greatest French filmmakers of all time.And it's not just that Truffaut made great films, he loved the medium, and one of his most famous quotes is "When I first saw, I was certain that never in my life had I loved a person the way I loved that film."A great scholar as well, his analysis of Alfred Hitchcock's films earned him the man's admiration, and Hitchcock even allowed Truffaut to question him in what may be the most in-depth interview ever done.So today, let's focus on François Truffaut. What is your favorite film by him?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!