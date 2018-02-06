Sundance Coverage Manga International Reviews Weird Reviews Weird News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
DEADPOOL 2: New Teaser Poster Gets Flashy, And Dancey.

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter this morning and released a new teaser poster for the upcoming Deadpool sequel. 

Dressed as the titular Deadpool he can been seen channeling the spirit of Alex Owens, recreating the iconic scene from the 1986 dancing drama Flashdance. Except in place of a torrent of water Deadpool is being showered with shell casings. Got to get that bling somehow. 

His caption in the tweet 'Take your passion. And make it happen' is a lyric from Flashdance's theme song, Irene Cara's, What A Feeling

deadpool-2-poster.jpg

It begs to question what a Deadpool pole dance would look like. One can dream. 

