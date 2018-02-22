Chattanooga 2018 Unleashes Its First Wave of Films, Plus Great Special Events!

Chattanooga Film Festival was unleashed its first full wave of titles for 2018. Based on this new announcement, there is a lot of to be excited about.

Newly announced world premieres include: Wolfman's Got Nards, a doc about the cult film classic Monster Squad; Icepick to the Moon, a doc about the musical madman Rev. Fred Lane, whose demented song The French Toast Man has haunted many impressionable minds over the years; and All the Creatures Were Stirring, a new feature film from Rebekah McKendry and David Ian McKendry.

Other first wave highlights include Ghost Stories, Mohawk, The Devil & Father Amorth, Revenge and a retro screening of the Shaw Brothers classic King Boxer aka Five Fingers of Death.

Finally, the fest has also announced a slew of special events including a lecture by Joe Bob Briggs on The History of Exploitation Cinema, a Paperbacks From Hell event with Grady Hendrix and a special live episode of the popular Shock Waves podcast.

The full list of first wave titles along with official synopses is provided below.