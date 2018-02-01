ARE WE NOT CATS: Watch The New Trailer For Xander Robin's Genre Defying Debut

We have been keeping a close eye on writer-director Xander Robin in these pages for some time now thanks to his weirdly compelling debut feature Are We Not Cats. Selected to open the Critics Week selection at the 2016 Venice Film Festival before launching on an extensive festival tour, Robin's feature hits US screens on February 23rd from Cleopatra Entertainment before hitting VOD from The Orchard on the 27th and we've got a new trailer to whet the appetite.

ARE WE NOT CATS tells the story of a young man attempting to restart his life after losing his job, girlfriend, and apartment in a single day. His plans are diverted when he meets a woman who shares his strangest habit - the impulse to pull out and eat their own hair. Xander Robin’s genre-defying feature debut flings the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions - lovingly balanced by two vulnerable actors, a pulsating soundtrack, and gritty, colorful cinematography.

Michael Patrick Nicholson, Chelsea Lopez and Michael Godere star. Check out the trailer below.