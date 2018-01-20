Watch Delightful Sci-Fi Short EINSTEIN-ROSEN, Start Your Day with a Smile

Children are naturally curious about the world around them. And sometimes, the world that's not around them, a world that can't be seen. Sometimes, this gets them into the most hilarious trouble. In Olga Osorio's quirky and light-hearted short Einstein-Rosen, that curiosity leads to a metaphorical shower of sibling rivalry, and a literal shower of, well, you'll just have to watch it.

It's the summer of 1982 in A Coruña. Young Teo claims he has found a wormhole. His brother Óscar does not believe him - at least not for now.

Osorio perfesctly blends th recklessness of children with their sense of wonder in science and the world around them, all with knowing nods to relationships between siblings in both love and ftrustration. Screened at over 200 festivals, winning more than 50 awards, time-travel has never been so adorable. Check it out below.