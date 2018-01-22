THE CANNIBAL CLUB (O CLUBE DOS CANIBAIS): Trailer Brazilian Cannibal Comedy

Guto Parente's Brazilian dark cannibal comedy The Cannibal Club (O Clube Dos Canibais) will have its World Premiere at the Rotterdam International Film Festival at the end of the month. Screen Anarchy is pleased to debut the trailer for Parente's film which you will find below. We also have a collection of stills from the production to share with you as well.

Fair warning on the trailer and stills though; the closing shot and some of them are of the NSFW variety. Enjoy! Carefully.

Otavio and Gilda are a very wealthy couple of the Brazilian elite who have the habit of eating their employees. Otavio owns a private security company and is a notable member of The Cannibal Club. When Gilda accidentally discovers a secret from Borges, a powerful congressman and the Club’s leader, her and his husband’s life are in danger.

We are also including two excerpts from a Q&A Parente did in preparation for the premiere. We believe they help us understand his motivations and intent for The Cannibal Club.

... For me the film is an investigation on the cynicism of the Brazilian elite and how far can they take it. As well as a reflection on the role men insists on playing in society to prove their virility and maintain their power. Things I consider important to think about and to discuss. After (or during) the fun, the thinking. That's what I'm looking for. ... I was interested to look deep into the horror that is embedded in our society behavior, not focusing on the explicit violence itself, the realistic violence, but more on the violence of the speech and thinking of those who truly believe they are above of everything and everyone because they have money and power. The genre comes to me as a possibility to step away from this real world violence, create an absurd reality based on its violence and archetypes and from that maybe offer to the spectator a safe distance to look and think about what they are seeing and how it is possible for them to create parallels between all that madness and their own realities.

The Cannibal Club will have its World Premiere at Rotterdam IFF on Saturday, January 27th, at 22:30 in DeDoelen WillemBurger Zaal. If you miss the premiere there will be three more screenings on Sunday the 28th in Pathé 4, Monday the 29th in Kino 1 and February 3rd in LantarenVenster 2.

We trust people in Rotterdam know where all that is. If you have any questions about location we are sure our own Ard will be happy to answer any and all questions.