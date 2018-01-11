Slamdance Coverage All Reviews International News Cult Movies Hollywood News How ScreenAnarchy Works

REVENGE: Woman Always Put up a Fight in New Trailer

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
REVENGE: Woman Always Put up a Fight in New Trailer
Coralie Fargeat's intense thriller Revenge will open in its home France on February 6th. A poster was just released along with a bloody fresh trailer for us to look at. 
 
Never take your mistress on an annual guys' getaway, especially one devoted to hunting - a violent lesson for three wealthy married men.
 
Our own Shelagh Rowan-Legg caught Revenge in Austin last September. You can read her full review (link below) but here is an excerpt from that review.
 
There is one inviolable rule of the rape-revenge genre: the revenge must be complete. Other than that, all bets are off. French director Coralie Fargeat takes this to heart in her feature debut, Revenge, and she does not disappoint her audience. Bloody, cruel, beautifully shot, with plenty of horrifying and gruesome moments, the film can proudly sit alongside other films of the subgenre.
 
At once a subversion of the subgenre and a fearless examination of how we view the behavior of men and women, Revenge covers a large literal and proverbial thematic ground, all the while hitting the ground running on energy and tension, keeping the audience squirming on the edge of their seats.
 
