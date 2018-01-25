I KILL GIANTS: Watch The New Official Trailer

RLJE Films, a division of RLJ Entertainment nabs the U.S. rights for Anders Walter and Joe Kelly's adaptation of Kelly and Ken Niimura's graphic novel, I Kill Giants. RLJE Films acquired the rights just before the holiday season, not too long after the film had its world premiere here in Toronto at TIFF.

The official trailer premiered yesterday and we can share that with you below. I Kill Giants will bow in U.S. cinemas and will be available On Demand and Digital HD on March 23rd.

Barbara Thorson (Madison Wolfe) is a teenage girl who escapes the realities of school and a troubled family life by retreating into her magical world of fighting evil giants. With the help of her new friend Sophia (Sydney Wade) and her school counselor (Zoe Saldana), Barbara learns to face her fears and battle the giants that threaten her world.

(Screen Anarchy founder Todd Brown is the Head of International Acquisitions at XYZ Films whom helped produce I Kill Giants and is handling worldwide distribution)