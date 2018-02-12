I KILL GIANTS: Remember to Bring Your Giant Hammer, Official Poster Revealed

As anticipation builds for Anders Walter's adaption of the graphic novel I Kill Giants the official poster dropped today and it is a real attention grabber.

If you do not know what the graphic novel is about surely you want to know what the wee girl with the glowing glowing hammer wants to do against that giant in the distance. I will even forgive the go-to blue/orange hues and glowing embers this time around.

Barbara Thorson (Madison Wolfe) is a teenage girl who escapes the realities of school and a troubled family life by retreating into her magical world of fighting evil giants. With the help of her new friend Sophia (Sydney Wade) and her school counselor (Zoe Saldana), Barbara learns to face her fears and battle the giants that threaten her world.

I Kill Giants opens in U.S. cinemas and will be on Digital HD and On Demand on March 23rd.