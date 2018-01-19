Frontières 2018: Amsterdam Titles Announced, Submissions for Cannes And Montreal Open

With the new year well on its way it is time once again to bring about focus on Frontières and it's ongoing and awesome work to help create more international genre films.

While we would hesitate to call it a divine calling there is something certainly heavanly about their work. Which brings us to their first project of the year, the Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum happening in Amsterdam in February from the 22nd through the 24th.

For the first time a project from South America will participate in a Frontières program. The Monster Within, by filmmaker Rodrigo Susarte (Ventana 2014), is a joint effort from his native Chile and their partner in Europe in Denmark. Prior to this, two projects from Mexico were as far as the LatAm community have come from in the past to participate in a Frontières program.

On the home front there are a number of Canadian projects to look out for. Thomas Robert Lee (Empyrean 2016), Casey Walker (A Little Bit Zombie 2012) and Nicole Dorsey (Delta Venus - in post) will represent the maple leaf this year.

Other notable directors going to Amsterdam with projects include our friend Can Evrenol (Housewife 2017). Spanish filmmaker Miguel Llansó, the director responsible for the 2015 Ethiopian oddity Crumbs is bringing his next project with him, with possibly the best title of the bunch, Jesus Shows You The Way to The Highway. German filmmaker Norbert Keil (Replace 2017) is bringing a the new project Reunion, which he wrote with Richard Stanley.