Oxford Film Festival Unveils 2018 Line Up

[Pictured above: a promo image of The Last Movie Star, with Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter.]

The Oxford Film Festival in Oxford, Mississippi has revealed the film schedule for its 15th edition today. The line up includes Adam Rifkin's latest, The Last Movie Star, which features Burt Reynolds as an aging star who faces the reality that his glory days are behind him. The film also stars Ariel Winter and Chevy Chase.

Mad To Be Normal is the closing night film, directed by Robert Mullan. Starring David Tennent, Elisabeth Moss, Gabriel Byrne, Michael Gambon, this film is about a renegade psychiatrist in the 1960s who courts controversy and fosters a unique environment for his patients.

Directed by Carlos and Jason Sanchez, Allure is about an abused woman plagued by her past, and has the distinction of being the festival's Centerpiece Selection. It stars the always-great Evan Rachel Wood, Julia Sarah Stone, and Denis O’Hare.

I haven't been to the Oxford Film Festival yet, but this stat is certainly jaw-dropping: 204 films (35 features, 169 shorts and music videos), including 29 world premieres and six U.S. premieres, werre selected for their 2018 edition. That's packed into just five days. Wow.

Among the embarassment of riches the fest has on display from February 7th - 11th:

Narrative shorts and features

Documentary shorts and features

Local films

LGBTQ films

A music video program

Midnight films

Animated films

A screenplay competition

The integrated 2018 Kid Fest Film Festival

I can't even begin to list all of the films in this tiny space, so check out the official announcement and full catalogue of films here and see the festival's 2018 trailer below.