David Lynch inspired short film "Lucid" is now online!

David Lynch inspired short film "Lucid", directed by Henrik Bjerregaard Clausen, written by Mads Zaar Riisberg, produced by Stoyan Yankov and starring Kim Sønderholm is now publicly available online!

This short nightmare, clocking in just under five minutes, is a "Twin Peaks"-esque short film from Denmark (no worries, spoken language is English) has toured festivals worldwide for a good while, gotten screened on over 75 festivals and won a lot of awards. Ending its festival run it is now public available for streaming for everyone to see. Take five minutes and enjoy!







