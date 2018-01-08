Brighten Up Your Day Quickly, With SHORT BUT SWEET!

"A young hero has to embark on an epic quest to save a princess from an evil villain, all within an absurd short amount of time."That's the premise of, a two-minute animation by Dutch director Junaid Chundrigar. If you sawin a Dutch theater, this short was in front of it as part of the "Ultrakort" initiative by Pathé, Studio 21 and the Dutch Film Fund. Normally I can't wait for the film to start, but these "ultra-shorts" have a maximum length of two minutes and are often very creative and inventive.is a fantasy spoof, and despite being only two minutes long, Junaid has managed to cram most of the genre's annoying tropes into it. The end result is pretty hilarious and had the audience I saw it with in stitches afterwards, and properly warmed up for the main film.Now thathas left the Dutch theaters, KLOMP! Animation has publishedonline, and you can check it out below. Have fun!