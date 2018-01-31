BOMB CITY: Watch This Exclusive Clip From Jameson Brooks' Debut

Jameson Brooks' debut feature film Bomb City rolls out In U.S. cinema and on VOD and Digital HD on Friday, February 9th. Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you below. We have also included the more explosive trailer

In the clip it looks like we have Brian (Dave Davis) and Jade (Maemae Renfrew) holed up in a club bathroom, tending to a wound on his head (see trailer?). Brian expresses concern for Jade's safety, suggesting that they arm themselves from now on. Tensions are apparently rising in this conservative Texas town. This may be a moment a calm before the storm.

A crime-drama, about the cultural aversion of a group of punk rockers in a conservative Texas town. Their ongoing battle with a rival, more-affluent clique leads to a controversial hate crime that questions the morality of American justice.

Directed by Jameson Brooks, who also wrote the screenplay with Sheldon Chick, Bomb City stars the aforementioned Dave Davis and Maemae Renfrow. It also stars Glenn Morshower Logan Huffman, Lorelei Linklater, Eddie Hassell, Henry Knotts, Dominic Ryan Gabriel, Luke Shelton and the Marilyn Manson