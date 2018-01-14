ALTERED CARBON Watch The New Trailer, Coming to Netflix February

If you somehow missed the latest trailer for Netflix's series Altered Carbon, based on Richard K. Morgan's nifty piece of cyberpunk noir then here it is for your viewing pleasure.

Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon is an intriguing story of murder, love, sex, and betrayal, set more than 300 years in the future. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. Altered Carbon launches on Netflix Friday, February 2.

I for one am really eager to see what kind of world the production has created and if it jives with how I pictured it in my mind whenever I read Morgan's book. The trailer indicates that it is a bit darker than I imagined it. I bit, oh I don't know, Blade Runnery maybe? Then again, noir tends to be a bit darker thematically, doesn't it?

Altered Carbon debuts on Netflix on February 2nd. I will resurface to the living world on February 5th.