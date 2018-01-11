2047: VIRTUAL REVOLUTION Watch This Clip From The Indie Sci-fi, on DVD January 16th

Guy-Roger Duvert's sci-fi action indie flick 2047: Virtual Revolution will be released on DVD by Wide Eye Releasing. If you are a fan of all things Sci-fi, Action and independent productions this is likely worth checking out.

The winner of Best Film at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards and Best Feature at Dragon Con will be out on DVD in the US on January 16th. We have a clip and the trailer from the film below.

The year is 2047. Most of the world's population live inside corporate-controlled virtual worlds and drift further out of touch with reality. Nash, a private investigator/ mercenary is hired to track down a group of hackers who are disrupting and terrorizing the virtual space in a bid to free human beings from their online prisons.

So, is this is The Matrix, told from the perspective of the agents? I also have to give props for adding the date to the title so anyone who sees the key art will think of another recent sci-fi flick that began with a date. And speaking of the key art. Is Judgment Day coming? I'll stop now.