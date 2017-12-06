SHOWDOWN IN MANILA: Key Art Debut Features Dudes With Guns

Yes. The article tile does state the obvious. Screen Anarchy gets to premiere the key art for Mark Dacascos' directorial debut Showdown in Manila. You can see left to right Casper Van Dien, Mark Dacascos, Alexander Nevsky, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa and Olivier Gruner all kitted out and ready to fight the bad guys.

It certainly meets the criteria of action posters these days. Gun. Kablooie! Gun, Osprey! Grimace. Gun. Gun. Osprey! Fire!

Private detectives Nick (Alexander Nevsky) and Charlie (Casper Van Dien) live and work in Manila. A murder investigation leads them to the jungle camp of an international terrorist called The Wrath. Not trusting the police, Nick and Charlie assembly a team of daredevils to walk straight into the Wrath's lair and fight an army of his goons.

There is a little bit of action royalty in this flick, familiar names to cult film fans, that fail to get mentioned in the press releases. I just want to point out that Cynthia Rothrock (Yes, Madam! and Righting Wrongs) and again mention that Oliver Gruner (Nemesis) also have parts in Showdown in Manila, no matter how small they may be.