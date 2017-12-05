ScreenPrint: YULETIDE TERROR: CHRISTMAS HORROR ON FILM AND TELEVISION Book Tour!

Now that everyone is deep into the holiday season it is also time for the horror-day season to begin as well. Balancing out good and evil we seek not only the most saccharin of holiday viewing treats but also the darker genre holiday fare to even out the palette.

Heading to the printers at the beginning of this month was the compendium of Christmas fear, Yuletide Terror: Christmas Horror on Film and Television from Canadian micro-press Spectacular Optical. A collection of essays, from some of the best writers about horror cinema from around the world, this book will become an essential part of your viewing strategy each year. And beginning this coming weekend an accompanying book tour begins in Boston, MA.

The final stop of the book tour will be in Chicago where you can meet in person, if you dare, Screen Anarchy's David Canfield. He does not bite. Hard.