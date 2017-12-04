Review: BOUND BY DEBT Brings Back Some Solid Martial Arts With an Entertaining Story...

In a current movie landscape thats all about high budget action films with huge explosives and gun play and one dimensional story lines. Comes this little action film , that has the feel of an old 80's martial arts flick. The film which marks Martial Arts Star Paul Mormando's screen debut as a down on his luck underground fighter who comes to the aid of his long lost family.

The film shows a ton of heart with some good solid story telling by the writer Anna Mormando, who also directed the film. Lead by some solid performances by the supporting Castmates Bobby Ciasulli (Rob James) and newcomer Nikki Silva( Alexis James). This story takes the viewer to the relationships or lack there of with the main star.

The fight scenes were very realistic and stylish of the Mob set tone of the film, lead villain Russo (Samuel Di fiore)

real has you on edge , and lends a great deal of depth to his character as the lead villain.

While this film is not going to compete with the likes of Jason Statham or Jackie Chan.....It is a very entertaining film and shows that Mormando has the ability to move on to bigger and better films as he can handle both the martial arts and hold his own as an actor.

Bound By Debt is set for a Jan 2018 release and will be available on VOD and Itunes via Wonderphil Entertainment.