DEAR SON: A Father Pens A Fateful Letter To His Son In Bryan Sloyer's New Shortfilm

L.A.'s own Bryan Sloyer has been a linchpin of my own work at Film Combat Syndicate for bringing some of the best in independent action filmmaking to online viewers. In equal measure, there's no question for the strength he's accumulated in capturing alluring scenic imagery and aesthetic behind the lens outside the genre.

I've even shared my liking for his work here at ScreenAnarchy and while I haven't posted here in a long while, I'm pleased to emerge for a bit in wake of his latest short, Dear Son, telling of a man who unearths an old box left behind by his father, and an important choice he must make. Sloyer, whom one would be wise to subscribe to going into the new year, is joined by fellow actor and stuntman Bryan Cartago in this little trade-off from fisticuffs to something much more dramatic, emotive and alluring.

Sloyer plainly deserves whatever successes come his way as a filmmaker, because Dear Son, is something to truly appreciate. It's a beautiful, modest piece of work that sums its case up in a worthwhile three minutes of your time. Enjoy.