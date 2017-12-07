CRYSTAL EYES (MIRADA DE CRISTAL): Watch The Trailer For Argentinian Giallo Flick

One of the takeaways from my trip to Morbido at the end of October was a sense that there is a burgeoning genre film community on rise in Argentina. With films like What the Waters Left Behind from the Onetti brothers, Clementina from Jimena Monteoliva, Aterrados from Demian Rugna and Relicto from Laura Sanchez Acosta the country shows great promise as a key contributor to LatAm genre cinema in the years to come.

Filmmakers Ezequiel Endelman and Leandro Montejano from Buenos Aires are looking to add their names to that cadre with their Argentinian Giallo flick Crystal Eyes (Mirada de Cristal). They graciously passed along the trailer for their film, along with a collection of bill cards as well.

Buenos Aires, 1985. It's the first anniversary of the death of Alexis Carpenter, the unstable supermodel who died tragically when she was set on fire while closing a runaway show. Lucia L'uccello - Editor-in-Chief of the most important magazine in Buenos Aires - chooses supermodels Eva Lantier and Irene del Lago to honor Alexis on the cover of the anniversary issues dedicated to the famous model. The night before the photo shoot, Alexis's original dresses that were going to be used by the models are stolen. From that moment, members of the important fashion magazine and the agency begin to disappear, one by one, at the hands of a stealthy, sinister female silhouette in a long black leather raincoat. Is someone seeking revenge? Or has Alexis returned from the grave?

Crystal Eyes recently bowed at Mar del Plata International Film Festival and the Buenos Aires Rojo Sangre Film Festival in their homeland. Fingers crossed this trailer catches the 'crystal eyes' of international festival programmers so we can catch a glimpse of its colorful splendor on the circuit this coming year.