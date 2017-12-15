Sundance Coverage Crime Movies Indie Reviews International Interviews Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

CHARLES MANSON: THE FINAL WORDS: Breakthrough Entertainment Lands Worldwide Distribution

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
In the world of celebrity (applied here in the most broadest sense) deaths none may have been more invited this year than the passing of the infamous Charles Manson. The cult leader and orchestrator of what would be known as the Manson Family Murders finally succumbed to old age in November. 
 
Our friends at Breakthrough Entertainment have secured worldwide distribution rights to James Buddy May's docudrama Charles Manson: The Final Words. What with our fascination with mass murderers and psycho killers, spurred on by Manson's death and the success of shows like Mindhunters and Making a Murderer, this will surely be a highly sought after film containing the last words of Manson. 
 
The full press release is below, as well as the trailer.
 
Breakthrough Entertainment Announces Worldwide Distribution Rights of Riveting Docudrama Charles Manson: The Final Words 
 
The Partnership with Pyramid Productions Comes as the Film Gains Global Recognition for Exclusive Footage of Charles Manson’s Last Words Before Death 
 
Breakthrough Entertainment has announced the acquisition of worldwide distribution rights for new bone-chilling documentary Charles Manson: The Final Words coming off its recent premiere on the REELZ Channel. The explosive film created by Pyramid Productions is currently receiving rave reviews and international acclaim from media such as Billboard, Rolling Stone Magazine, and Daily Mail as the final interview given by America’s most notorious and now deceased cult-leader and mass murderer, Charles Manson. 
 
“The opportunity that we have to offer this distinct and truly unique documentary to our international clients is beyond exciting for Breakthrough Entertainment,” said Craig McGillivray, Vice President, Distribution at Breakthrough Entertainment. “We are continuously focused on sourcing captivating new premium content that pushes the envelope and generates mass attention such as this amazing film from James Buddy Day and Pyramid Productions.” 
 
The two-hour film narrated by musician Rob Zombie focuses on the so-called Manson family murders told from Manson’s perspective using never-before-seen case files, pictures and exclusive interviews with Manson himself from inside California State Prison. The feature documentary reveals new details that unveil the true story and motives behind the grisly murder spree. The audio used in the doc are the last recorded interviews with the infamous killer conducted by director and producer James Buddy Day. 
 
“It has been a truly distinct project for us and an experience that very few producers encounter. This film has the potential to captivate global audiences and we are very excited to have Breakthrough Entertainment on board to share this one-of-a-kind documentary,” says James Buddy Day, Executive Producer at Pyramid Productions. 
 
Charles Manson: The Final Words was recently awarded the 2017 Audience Award Documentary Feature at the Red Rock Film Festival, Best Dramatic Documentary at Atlanta Docufest 2017, as well as Official Selection at CUFF.Docs 2017 and the Calgary Underground Film Festival.
 
