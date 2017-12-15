CHARLES MANSON: THE FINAL WORDS: Breakthrough Entertainment Lands Worldwide Distribution

In the world of celebrity (applied here in the most broadest sense) deaths none may have been more invited this year than the passing of the infamous Charles Manson. The cult leader and orchestrator of what would be known as the Manson Family Murders finally succumbed to old age in November.

Our friends at Breakthrough Entertainment have secured worldwide distribution rights to James Buddy May's docudrama Charles Manson: The Final Words. What with our fascination with mass murderers and psycho killers, spurred on by Manson's death and the success of shows like Mindhunters and Making a Murderer, this will surely be a highly sought after film containing the last words of Manson.

The full press release is below, as well as the trailer.