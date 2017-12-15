CHARLES MANSON: THE FINAL WORDS: Breakthrough Entertainment Lands Worldwide Distribution

Sundance Coverage Crime Movies Indie Reviews International Interviews Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Breakthrough Entertainment Announces Worldwide Distribution Rights of Riveting Docudrama Charles Manson: The Final WordsThe Partnership with Pyramid Productions Comes as the Film Gains Global Recognition for Exclusive Footage of Charles Manson’s Last Words Before DeathBreakthrough Entertainment has announced the acquisition of worldwide distribution rights for new bone-chilling documentary Charles Manson: The Final Words coming off its recent premiere on the REELZ Channel. The explosive film created by Pyramid Productions is currently receiving rave reviews and international acclaim from media such as Billboard, Rolling Stone Magazine, and Daily Mail as the final interview given by America’s most notorious and now deceased cult-leader and mass murderer, Charles Manson.“The opportunity that we have to offer this distinct and truly unique documentary to our international clients is beyond exciting for Breakthrough Entertainment,” said Craig McGillivray, Vice President, Distribution at Breakthrough Entertainment. “We are continuously focused on sourcing captivating new premium content that pushes the envelope and generates mass attention such as this amazing film from James Buddy Day and Pyramid Productions.”The two-hour film narrated by musician Rob Zombie focuses on the so-called Manson family murders told from Manson’s perspective using never-before-seen case files, pictures and exclusive interviews with Manson himself from inside California State Prison. The feature documentary reveals new details that unveil the true story and motives behind the grisly murder spree. The audio used in the doc are the last recorded interviews with the infamous killer conducted by director and producer James Buddy Day.“It has been a truly distinct project for us and an experience that very few producers encounter. This film has the potential to captivate global audiences and we are very excited to have Breakthrough Entertainment on board to share this one-of-a-kind documentary,” says James Buddy Day, Executive Producer at Pyramid Productions.Charles Manson: The Final Words was recently awarded the 2017 Audience Award Documentary Feature at the Red Rock Film Festival, Best Dramatic Documentary at Atlanta Docufest 2017, as well as Official Selection at CUFF.Docs 2017 and the Calgary Underground Film Festival.