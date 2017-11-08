Watch LA PETITE MORT: the Sexual Misadventures of a Subversive Fairy Tale

A mysterious forest, a picnic basket with cherry pie, a boy (Alex MacNicoll) and a girl (Madeleine Waters) on a romantic outing: these are the ingredients of Elizabeth Jaeleigh Davis’ La Petite Mort (The Little Death), which recently found its way online via Short of the Week after a successful festival run that included pit stops at the international film festivals of Seattle and Rhode Island.

Davis’ short allegorically takes on the awkwardness and confusion that accompany a young girl’s quest to lose her virginity. The title signals the moment of orgasm but also the interrelatedness of the death and sex drives.

Suggestive shots abound in a work that weaves contradictory feelings related to the potentially mortifying nature of first-time sexual experience. Darkly comedic yet tragic, intimate yet over-the-top, La Petite Mort is a “feminist exploitation film couched in a fairytale” that builds to a sticky climax and is memorable in all the right ways.

Watch it right now and die just a little.