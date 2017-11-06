Three festivals has selected “The Crossbreed” so far

Biray Dalkıran’s horror thriller movie “The Crossbreed” starring Angela Durazo, Nathan Schellerup, Malinda Farrington, Danny Winn and Katy Bentz; has been selected by its third film festival.

After the movie’s world release date has been revealed as April 13th 2018; film festival approvings started. First, “Fake Flesh Film Fest” selected the movie. Then two movie awards, “Los Angeles Film Awards” and “Independent Horror Movie Awards” has selected “The Crossbreed” as a nominee for awards.

Director Biray Dalkıran is now at American Film Market having meetings for “The Crossbreed”s distribution around the world.