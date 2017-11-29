The Paris International Fantastic Film Festival Is Bringing The Madness To France!

Sundance Coverage Teaser Trailers Zombie Movies Crime Movies Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
The 2017 edition of the Paris International Fantastic Film Festival begins next week and it's bringing a healthy selection of fabulous - you might even say fantastic - genre films to the French capital. You want The Endless, Revenge, The Limehouse Golem and 68 Kill? They're all there! Tigers Are Not Afraid and a Miike double bill with Blade Of The Immortal and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Those are there too! Throw in a host of other titles, some great retro programming - Big Trouble In Little China on the big screen! - and you get the idea ...

Check out the full program here and the festival trailer below!

