THE OTHER SIDE OF PORCUPINE LAKE: Doc About Ingrid Veninger's Coming of Age Movie Debuts in Whistler

Julian Papas' behind the scenes documentary, The Other Side of Porcupine Lake, follows Ingrid Veninger as she works on her sixth feature film, Porcupine Lake. We have been given a short clip to share with you which you will find below.
Papas' first feature length documentary will have its World Premiere at the Whistler Film Festival on December 2nd in the Squamish Li’Wat Cultural Centre. Porcupine Lake will also be screening at Whistler Film Festival making its Western Canadian Premiere on two occasions: December 1 – 5:00pm – Village 8, Theatre 6 and on December 2 – 3:00pm – Squamish Lil’Wat Cultural Centre
The Other Side of Porcupine Lake is a documentary that follows Ingrid Veninger as she makes her sixth feature film, Porcupine Lake.
From writing and casting through production and post, The Other Side of Porcupine Lake utilizes an observational style to reveal the intimate process of making an original female-driven feature film.
Porcupine Lake tells the story of two pre-teen girls dealing with their volatile desires and the messy emotional lives of their parents and older siblings in Ontario cottage country.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.