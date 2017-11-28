Have Your Say: What's The Best Short Film You've Ever Seen?

People in the Netherlands who went to seein certain cinemas were treated to a short in front of it: Junaid Chundrigar's(Short But Strong, the Dutch saying for "short but sweet"). It's an animated fantasy spoof which is only two minutes long, but Junaid has managed to cram most of the genre's most annoying and baffling tropes into it. The end result is hilarious and laugh-out-loud funny.has already picked up several awards, and in my opinion it deserves them all. I was in stitches afterwards, and properly warmed up for the main film.So let us dedicate our question of the week to short films. What is the best one you have ever seen, and why did it affect you so?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!