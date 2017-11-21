Giveaway: Win THE LIMEHOUSE GOLEM on DVD

RLJ Entertiament released Juan Carlos Medina's period thriller The Limehouse Golem on DVD at the beginning of the month. We've been a little lax giving stuff away this month, tis the season, but it is better late than never to give away something to our faithful readership.

The city of London is gripped with fear as a serial killer – dubbed The Limehouse Golem – is on the loose and leaving cryptic messages written in his victim’s blood. With few leads and increasing public pressure, Scotland Yard assigns the case to Inspector Kildare (Bill Nighy) – a seasoned detective with a troubled past and a sneaking suspicion he’s being set up to fail. Faced with a long list of suspects, including music hall star Dan Leno (Douglas Booth), Kildare must get help from a witness who has legal troubles of her own (Olivia Cooke), so he can stop the murders and bring the killer to justice.

We have two (2) DVDs to give away. Other than the feature the DVDs will also have bonus features that include behind-the-scenes featurettes about the cast, locations, look, and the making of The Limehouse Golem.

To enter is twofold. The contest is only open to our readers in the U.S. They must answer our skill testing question and e-mail us the correct answer before midnight PST this Friday, November 24th.

The screenplay for The Limehouse Golem was adpated by Jane Goldman from what novel? When you find out what novel was adapted for The Limehouse Golem e-mail us here.

Good luck to everyone who enters.