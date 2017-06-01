THE LIMEHOUSE GOLEM: RLJE Gets North American Rights, See it This September!

North American fans of period horror thrillers can look forward to Juan Carlos Medina's The Limehouse Golem this September. RLJ Entertainment has acquired the U.S. right for the film that premiered at TIFF last year.
Our own Shelagh Rowan-Legg caught the film at its World Premiere here in Toronto last September. You will find the link to her full review below, but here is an excerpt,
This is no quaint and respectful BBC costume drama. Medina seamlessly mixes this Victorian-era tale with an eye for the properly gruesome normally found in Giallo-style film, while at the same time finding the style of the theatre of the era, in which exaggeration and pantomime were the norm. For this is not the city of Charles Dickens; this is the other London, where those rejected (either openly or subtly) either found solace in each other or found ... shall we say, other means of expression. Cross-dressing, homosexuality, those not of the 'accepted' faiths, all found their place (either willingly or unwillingly) as actors in this bizarre theatre for the masses.
Here is the full press release. You will also find a trailer below as well.
RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE) has acquired U.S. rights to the thriller THE LIMEHOUSE GOLEM. Based on the novel “Dan Leno and the Limehouse Golem” by Peter Ackroyd, the film was written by the acclaimed writer Jane Goldman (Kingsmen, The Woman in Black), directed by Juan Carlos Medina (Painless) and produced by Stephen Woolley (Their Finest, Interview with a Vampire), Joanna Laurie (Hyena) and Elizabeth Karlsen (Carol). The film stars Bill Nighy (Love Actually, Underworld), Olivia Cooke (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, “Bates Motel”), Douglas Booth (Pride, Prejudice and Zombies, Noah), Daniel Mays (“Line of Duty”) and Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Homes, “Ray Donovan”). The film first premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.
RLJE plans to release THE LIMEHOUSE GOLEM in theaters and On Demand on September 8, 2017. Mark Ward, RLJE’s Chief Acquisitions Officer, made the announcement today.
“We’re honored to work with such a talented cast and renowned filmmakers to bring THE LIMEHOUSE GOLEM to audiences,” said Ward. “The film’s “whodunit” plot engages moviegoers to take a thrilling ride with the film’s cast.”
The city of London is gripped with fear as a serial killer – dubbed The Limehouse Golem – is on the loose and leaving cryptic messages written in his victim’s blood. With few leads and increasing public pressure, Scotland Yard assigns the case to Inspector Kildare (Bill Nighy) – a seasoned detective with a troubled past and a sneaking suspicion he’s being set up to fail. Faced with a long list of suspects, including music hall star Dan Leno (Douglas Booth), Kildare must get help from a witness who has legal troubles of her own (Olivia Cooke), so he can stop the murders and bring the killer to justice.
RLJ Entertainment’s Ward and Jess De Leo negotiated the deal with WME Global on behalf of the filmmakers. HanWay Films is handling international sales and distribution.