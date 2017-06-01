THE LIMEHOUSE GOLEM: RLJE Gets North American Rights, See it This September!

North American fans of period horror thrillers can look forward to Juan Carlos Medina's The Limehouse Golem this September. RLJ Entertainment has acquired the U.S. right for the film that premiered at TIFF last year.

Our own Shelagh Rowan-Legg caught the film at its World Premiere here in Toronto last September. You will find the link to her full review below, but here is an excerpt,

This is no quaint and respectful BBC costume drama. Medina seamlessly mixes this Victorian-era tale with an eye for the properly gruesome normally found in Giallo-style film, while at the same time finding the style of the theatre of the era, in which exaggeration and pantomime were the norm. For this is not the city of Charles Dickens; this is the other London, where those rejected (either openly or subtly) either found solace in each other or found ... shall we say, other means of expression. Cross-dressing, homosexuality, those not of the 'accepted' faiths, all found their place (either willingly or unwillingly) as actors in this bizarre theatre for the masses.

Here is the full press release. You will also find a trailer below as well.