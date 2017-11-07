Giveaway: A BRIDE FOR RIP VAN WINKLE Posters, Signed by Iwai Shunji

Dear Japanese cinema fans in the U.S. Distributor ElevenArts is releasing Iwai Shunji’s latest film A Bride for Rip Van Winkle in U.S. cinemas this Friday.

Nanami is an apathetic, part-time junior high school teacher, whose only solace comes from connecting with others on "Planet", a new social network service. One day, a young man named Tetsuya messages her and asks to meet in person. The two begin dating and quickly become engaged. When Testuya begs Nanami to increase her guest list for the wedding, Nanami reaches out to online-friend, Amuro, a self-proclaimed jack-of-all-trades, who hires actors to play Nanami's guests on her big day. A few weeks following the ceremony, Tetsuya's mother confronts Nanami with allegations of lying and cheating. Heartbroken and despondent, Nanami checks herself into a hotel and manages to get hired there as a maid. One day, Amuro offers Nanami a housekeeping job in an old mansion, whose sole resident's infectious spirit helps Nanami to open her heart. However, Nanami soon realizes that Amuro, the mansion, and its occupant aren't what they seem - and even dreams have limits.

Screen Anarchy has three (3) posters for the film to give away this week. They have been signed by Iwai himself. This is huge. Iwai is easily one of the biggest names in contemporary Japanese cinema. This is a rare gift for fans of Japanese cinema, anywhere.

To enter is simple. Answer our trivia question below and e-mail us here with you answer. Three (3) winners will be chosen at random at the end of the week (Friday, November 10th, 12pm PST) and the signed posters will be delivered to you post haste.

How many times has the lead actress Kuroki Haru been nominated for a Best Actress Award for her role as Nanami?