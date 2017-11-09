Bloody Mary Film Festival 2017: Toronto's Female-Identifying Genre Festival Announces Lineup

One of the newest film festivals to grace our fair city, The Bloody Mary Film Festival is readying to return to Toronto for its sophomore year with two nights of features and short films directed by female-identifying Canadian filmmakers.

Bloody Mary announced their lineup today. Tricia Lee's latest, Bloodhunters, and Audrey Cummings 2014 slasher flick Berkshire County fill the feature film slots. And there are plenty of short films in both short programs, which just go to show that here in Canada we have a slew of female-identifying filmmakers knocking out genre goodness for the masses.

The full announcement is below. It also includes some information bits about the festival and its mission as well.