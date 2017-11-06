Busan IFF Coverage Weird Reviews Festival Features Festival News Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works
ALPHA: THE AWAKENING: A Post-Apocalyptic Flick with Zombies and Aliens Inspired by '50s Sci-Fi Shows!

   Giant Flick LLC., announced today that writer/director and actor Shahin Sean Solimon who is best known for helming and starring in the title Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage (2014) PG-13 is currently in production on the Sci-Fi/Horror title Alpha: The Awakening.

   The project promises to be a dramatic, character-driven ride about a man (Apollo) waking up as the last human on Earth. The project has many hidden metaphors and "easter eggs," along with practical effects, CGI/VFX, action, and aliens called “Octaliens” in this mind-bending movie. It is also being filmed with state-of-the-art technology and will be a full 4K HD movie. “I was a big fan of Rod Serling growing up. In fact, I would find myself cutting class to stay home and watch The Twilight Zone or the Outer Limits TV shows on channel 5 in Los Angeles," said Solimon. According to Solimon, the driving force behind Alpha: The Awakening is its originality and idea. "I loved the storytelling, substance, and characters in classic Sci-Fi TV which would drive the plot, all wrapped in a supernatural or sci-fi setting, so I wrote this as an original story with that philosophy in mind. I hope it will resonate with the fans,” remarks Solimon.

   Alpha: The Awakening is set for a 2018 release. More info can be found: http://giantflick.com/

   About Giant Flick Films: With core genres of Fantasy, Sci-fi, Horror and Action-Adventure Giant Flick Films LLC is a production and distribution company based in Hollywood, Calif., and founded by a group of artist and partnerships that span the globe with a single goal of bringing great movies to the fans. Narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart (X-Men, Star Trek), Giant Flicks' debut film ‘Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage’ enjoyed wide on-demand viewership and is currently on Netflix.

https://youtu.be/SkQmOrTRg7I
Alpha The Awakening Giant Flick Films Patrick Stewart Shahin Sean Solomon Sinbad The Fifth Voyage The Twilight Zone
