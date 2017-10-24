New York Film Fest Coverage Weird Features Superhero Movies Comedies Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Trailer now out for WW2 drama "Iron Cross Normandy"

Shooting just wrapped on "Iron Cross Normandy" an upcoming World War 2 drama shot mainly in the US with a few additional scenes shot in Denmark. Directed by Tino Struckmann who also returns to his role as Klaus Müller, alongside 90s action icons Olivier Gruner, Matthias Hues and Damian Chapa, and also starring Thomas Raft, Kim Sønderholm, Greer Bishop, Jack Dimich, Denise Johnson, Leslie Mills, and many, many others.

Iron Cross - The Road To Normandy -
One honorable mans struggle to survive the greatest war was there ever was. From being surrounded at the Eastern Front only to finding himself wounded in Normandy days before D-day.

For more information, check out IMDb

d-day damian chapa denise johnson greer bishop jack dimich kim sønderholm leslie mills matthias hues normandy olivier gruner thomas raft tino struckmann war movie world war 2 world war ii ww2
